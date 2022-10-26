Hornets And Knicks Injury Reports

On Wednesday evening, the Charlotte Hornets are visiting the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

However, they have some notable names on the injury report for the evening.

NBA's official injury report

LaMelo Ball has been ruled out, while Cody Martin and Terry Rozier are listed as doubtful.

Ball made the All-Star Game last season, averaging 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per contest.

He is very clearly their best player and has yet to play in a game so far this season.

In addition, Rozier is averaging 23.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists per contest in his first two games (he missed Sunday's win over the Atlanta Hawks).

Meanwhile, the Knicks will be without Quentin Grimes, who has yet to play so far this season.

Last season, the former Kansas and Houston star averaged 6.1 points per contest as a rookie.

Even with the injury to Ball, the Hornets come into the game with a 2-1 record.

They have beaten the San Antonio Spurs (and Hawks), and their one loss came against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Knicks are also 2-1, with wins over the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic.

Their one loss came in overtime against the Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee

The Knicks were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference last year, so they missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament, while the Hornets were the tenth seed in the east but lost in the play-in tournament.

Both teams will likely compete for the play-in tournament once again this season.