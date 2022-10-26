Skip to main content
Hornets And Knicks Injury Reports

Hornets And Knicks Injury Reports

The Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks have announced their injury reports for Wednesday’s contest.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Wednesday evening, the Charlotte Hornets are visiting the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.      

However, they have some notable names on the injury report for the evening.   

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

LaMelo Ball has been ruled out, while Cody Martin and Terry Rozier are listed as doubtful.

Ball made the All-Star Game last season, averaging 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per contest.

He is very clearly their best player and has yet to play in a game so far this season. 

In addition, Rozier is averaging 23.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists per contest in his first two games (he missed Sunday's win over the Atlanta Hawks). 

Meanwhile, the Knicks will be without Quentin Grimes, who has yet to play so far this season. 

Last season, the former Kansas and Houston star averaged 6.1 points per contest as a rookie. 

Even with the injury to Ball, the Hornets come into the game with a 2-1 record. 

They have beaten the San Antonio Spurs (and Hawks), and their one loss came against the New Orleans Pelicans. 

The Knicks are also 2-1, with wins over the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic. 

Their one loss came in overtime against the Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee

The Knicks were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference last year, so they missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament, while the Hornets were the tenth seed in the east but lost in the play-in tournament. 

Both teams will likely compete for the play-in tournament once again this season. 

USATSI_17675344_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Hornets And Knicks Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16364156_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Nets-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19300293_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Devin Booker Said About Klay Thompson

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17470991_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Darius Garland's Injury Status For Magic-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17445786_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Russell Westbrook Reportedly Buys Home Across The Street From This NBA Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19289693_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Washington Wizards Guard Leaves Game Early On Tuesday Night

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19273029_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Chris Paul's Buzzer Beater In Warriors-Suns Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19235236_168388303_lowres
News

LeBron James' Viral Tweet About Jordan Poole

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19290866_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Steph Curry Make This Absurd Shot In Warriors-Suns Game

By Ben Stinar