Chris Paul's Injury Status For Suns-Kings Game

On Monday night, the Phoenix Suns will be in California to take on the Sacramento Kings.

They will remain without their All-Star point guard Chris Paul for the contest.

The future Hall of Famer has missed each of the last nine games, so this will be his tenth straight game out of the lineup.

Underdog NBA: "Chris Paul (heel) ruled out for Monday."

On the season, he is averaging 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 1.7 steals per contest in ten games.

He is arguably their most important player, but the Suns have been able to do well without him.

They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak and the first seed in the Western Conference with a 13-6 record in their first 19 games.

Devin Booker has played phenomenally, with averages of 27.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest.

On the road, the Suns have struggled (2-5 in seven games played outside of Arizona), while at home, they are 11-1 in 12 games.

The Kings have lost two games in a row, but they have played outstanding over the last few weeks.

After starting out 0-4, they have gone 10-4 in their last 14 games and are 10-8 on the season.

Currently, they are the sixth seed in the west and 6-3 in the nine games they have hosted in Sacramento.

The franchise has not made the NBA Playoffs since 2006, but that drought appears like it has an excellent chance to end in 2023.