Christian Wood And Kevin Porter Jr.'s Status For Warriors-Rockets Game

Christian Wood and Kevin Porter Jr. are both available to play on Monday night in the game between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets.

The Houston Rockets are hosting the Golden State Warriors in Texas on Saturday night, and will have two of their key players available. 

Christian Wood and Kevin Porter Jr. will both be able to play on Monday night, and their status for the game can be seen in the two tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.   

The Rockets come into the game as the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 14-35 record in 49 games played. 

After being a contender for years with James Harden, they traded Harden last season to the Brooklyn Nets and are now in a rebuilding mode. 

As for the Warriors, they are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 37-13 record in the 50 games that they have played.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

