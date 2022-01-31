Christian Wood And Kevin Porter Jr.'s Status For Warriors-Rockets Game

The Houston Rockets are hosting the Golden State Warriors in Texas on Saturday night, and will have two of their key players available.

Christian Wood and Kevin Porter Jr. will both be able to play on Monday night.

The Rockets come into the game as the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 14-35 record in 49 games played.

After being a contender for years with James Harden, they traded Harden last season to the Brooklyn Nets and are now in a rebuilding mode.

As for the Warriors, they are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 37-13 record in the 50 games that they have played.

