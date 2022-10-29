Skip to main content
Collin Sexton's Injury Status For Jazz-Nuggets Game

Collin Sexton is available for Friday's contest between the Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets.
On Friday night, the Utah Jazz are in Colorado to take on the the Denver Nuggets, and for the game they will have one of their best players available. 

Collin Sexton will play in the game as relayed by Underdog NBA. 

Underdog NBA: "Collin Sexton (oblique) available to play Friday."

Sexton is in his first season with the Jazz, and is averaging 10.6 points per contest. 

The former Alabama star was the eighth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, and had spent the first four seasons of his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

His career averages are 19.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest.

The Jazz come into the game with a 4-1 record in their first five games, which has surprised the entire NBA. 

They have wins over the Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Houston Rockets and Nuggets. 

Over the offseason, they entered a rebuilding mode when they traded away franchise cornerstones Rudy Gobert (to the Minnesota Timberwolves) and Donovan Mitchell (to the Cleveland Cavaliers). 

Both Gobert and Mitchell had spent their entire careers with the Jazz. 

As for the Nuggets, they come into the game with a 3-2 record in their first five games. 

They have a talented roster that is led by Nikola Jokic, who has won the MVP Award in each of the last two seasons. 

However, they dealt with injuries so they were the sixth seed in the Western Conference, and lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors this past season.

