Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Knicks Game

Damian Lillard has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and New York Knicks.
The Portland Trail Blazers are in Manhattan to play the New York Knicks on Friday night, but for the game, they will remain without their best player.

Damian Lillard has been ruled out for his third straight game due to a leg injury.

On Nov. 20, the Trail Blazers announced an update on their superstar point guard. 

Trail Blazers on Nov. 20: "An MRI taken Saturday night postgame vs. Utah on Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard revealed a grade one strain to the soleus muscle in the right lower leg. Lillard will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks."

On the season, the six-time NBA All-Star is averaging 26.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest. 

The Trail Blazers have struggled over their recent stretch of games, as they are in the middle of a four-game losing streak. 

After starting out 10-4, they are now 10-8 in the 18 games they have played.

They are tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies for the seventh seed in the Western Conference. 

On the road, they are 6-4 in the ten games they have played outside of Oregon. 

As for the Knicks, they come into the night with a 9-9 record in 18 games. 

They are tied with the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

At home, they have a 4-3 record in the seven games they have hosted at Madison Square Garden.

Both the Trail Blazers and Knicks missed the NBA Playoffs in 2022. 

Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Knicks Game

