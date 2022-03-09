Anthony Edwards And D'Angelo Russell's Status For Thunder-Timberwolves Game
D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards will both play on Wednesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday evening in Minnesota, and for the game they will have two of their best players in the starting lineup.
D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards, who were both on the injury report, will be available to play and their status for the game can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Timberwolves come into the game on a five-game winning streak, and they have also gone 8-2 in their last ten games overall.
They are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 37-29 record in 66 games.
In the 33 games that they have played at home in Minnesota they have an impressive 21-12 record.
