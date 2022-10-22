Darius Garland's Injury Status For Cavs-Bulls Game

The Cleveland Cavaliers are visiting the Chicago Bulls on Saturday evening for their second game of the new season.

They lost their first game on Wednesday evening against the Toronto Raptors in Canada.

Unfortunately, All-Star point guard Darius Garland suffered an eye injury and did not return to the game.

He has now been ruled out for their game on Saturday against the Bulls as relayed by Underdog NBA.

On Thursday, the Cavs gave an update on his status, which revealed that he will not require surgery.

Cavs: "Cavaliers guard Darius Garland sustained a left eye injury in the Cavaliers season opener at Toronto on Wednesday night. The location of the injury required further evaluation and Garland missed the remainder of the game versus the Raptors. Additional examination at the Cleveland Clinic Cole Eye Institute today revealed no structural damage and surgery was not required. Garland will be evaluated over the next couple of days and his status will be updated as appropriate."

Last season, the former Vanderbilt star averaged 21.7 points and 8.6 assists per game, so he is one of the best young players in the league.

Over the offseason, the team acquired three-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell in a trade with the Utah Jazz.

The addition of Mitchell makes the Cavs a contender in the Eastern Conference.

Garland and Mitchell were All-Stars last season (as well as Jarrett Allen).

This will be a situation to monitor as it significantly impacts how the Cavs could start the season.