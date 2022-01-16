Deandre Ayton's Injury Status In Suns-Pistons Game

The Phoenix Suns are crushing the Detroit Pistons on Sunday afternoon in Michigan.

However, their star center Deandre Ayton exited earlier in the game with an ankle injury, and the Suns have announced that the injury was an ankle sprain, and he will not return.

The tweet from the Suns with the announcement can be seen embedded below.

Ayton played eight minutes, and scored six points and dished out two assists before exiting with the injury.

The Suns came into the game at 32-9 in 41 games, which is the best record in the entire NBA and the first seed in the Western Conference.

As for the Pistons, they are 10-31 in 41 games, which is one of the worst records in the entire NBA, and they are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.

