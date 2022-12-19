BREAKING: Dejounte Murray And John Collins' Final Injury Status For Magic-Hawks Game

Dejounte Murray and John Collins have both been upgraded to available for Monday's game between the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks.

On Monday evening, the Atlanta Hawks are hosting the Orlando Magic at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

They have excellent news for the game, as two of their best players (John Collins and Dejounte Murray) will return to the starting lineup.

Collins had missed the last eight games, while Murray had missed the previous five.

Hawks: "An @emoryhealthcare injury update for tonight's game:

John Collins (left ankle sprain): Available

Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain): Available

Clint Capela (right calf strain): Out "

Collins has played in 22 games and has averages of 12.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest on 48.4% shooting from the field.

Meanwhile, Murray has played in 25 games and has averages of 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.8 steals per contest on 45.2% shooting from the field.

The Hawks come into the night with a 15-15 record in their first 30 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

At home, they have been solid, going 9-5 in 14 games hosted at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

As for the Magic, they are one of the hottest teams in the league and are currently in the middle of a two-game winning streak (they beat the Boston Celtics on the road in each of their last two games).

Right now, they are tied with the Washington Wizards for the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 11-20 record in 31 games (they are 3-11 in 14 games on the road).