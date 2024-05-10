UPDATE: Denver Nuggets And Minnesota Timberwolves Game 3 Injury Reports
UPDATE: Reggie Jackson, Jamal Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are all available.
On Friday evening, the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves will play Game 3 of their second-round playoff series at the Target Center (in Minnesota).
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Nuggets have ruled out Vlatko Cancar, while NBA Champions Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Reggie Jackson and Jamal Murray are all listed as questionable.
Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have no one on their injury report, so they are fully healthy for Game 3.
The Timberwolves are up 2-0 in the series after winning both games on the road in Denver, Colorado.
Most recently, they beat the Nuggets by a score of 106-80.
All-Star guard Anthony Edwards led the way with 27 points, two rebounds, seven assists and two steals while shooting 11/17 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
The Nuggets are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They beat LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round (in five games).
As for the Timberwolves, they are the third seed with a 56-26 record.
They beat Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in the first round (in four games).
Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday (also at the Target Center in Minnesota).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Dallas Mavericks.
That series is currently tied up at 1-1.