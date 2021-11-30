Derrick Rose Official Injury Status For Knicks-Nets Game

The New York Knicks are in Brooklyn to play the Nets at Barclays Center on Tuesday evening, and will have Derrick Rose available.

The former MVP had originally been listed as questionable with an ankle injury, but will play.

For the game, the status of Rose can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Knicks are coming into the game after defeating the Hawks in Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena in their last game.

They are now 11-9 in their first 20 games of the 2021-22 NBA season.

As for the Nets, they are still playing without Kyrie Irving (who's missed the entire season so far), but are an impressive 14-6, which is the best record in the entire Eastern Conference.



