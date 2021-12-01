Skip to main content
    December 1, 2021
    Devin Booker's Injury Status In Warriors-Suns Game
    Devin Booker's Injury Status In Warriors-Suns Game

    Devin Booker left the game between the Warriors and Suns with a hamstring injury and will not return.
    Devin Booker left the game between the Warriors and Suns with a hamstring injury and will not return.

    The Phoenix Suns hosted the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday evening in Arizona, and during the game All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker exited with an injury and the Suns announced that he will not return.

    "Injury Update: Devin Booker (left hamstring) will not return," the Suns tweeted. 

    Coming into the game, the Suns are on a 16-game winning streak and have a 17-3 record after starting out the season 1-3. 

    As for the Warriors, they have the best record in the entire NBA at 18-2 in their first 20 games of the season. 

    The Suns made the NBA Finals last season, and the Warriors missed the postseason for the second consecutive season after making the NBA Finals for five straight years. 

