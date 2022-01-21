Devonte' Graham's Status For Pelicans-Knicks Game

Update: Devonte' Graham will play in the game (see tweet below from the team).

The New York Knicks are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night in Manhattan at Madison Square Garden, and for the game the Pelicans could be without one of their best players.

Devonte' Graham will be a game-time decision, and his status can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Pelicans have been one of the worst teams in the NBA this season, and come into the game as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 16-28 record in 44 games.

Their best player Zion Williamson has yet to play in a game this season.

As for the Knicks, they are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-23 record in 45 games played on the year.

