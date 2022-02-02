Donovan Mitchell And Rudy Gobert's Status For Nuggets-Jazz Game
Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert have both been ruled out for Wednesday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz.
The Utah Jazz are hosting the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night, but they will be without their two best players for the game.
Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert have both been ruled out for the game.
Mitchell has been ruled out due to concussion protocols, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Rudy Gobert has been ruled out for the game due to a calf injury, and his status can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Jazz come into the game as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 30-21 record in 51 games.
However, they are just 2-8 in their last ten games, and currently on a five-game losing streak.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.