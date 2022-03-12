Skip to main content
Draymond Green's Status For Bucks-Warriors Game

Draymond Green remains out due to injury, and has been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks in San Francisco on Saturday evening, and for the game they will remain without one of their best players.  

Draymond Green, who has been out since January, is ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bucks.  

Warriors Injury Report Against The Bucks 

The three-time NBA Champion returned to practice at the end of last month, and is nearing a return to the lineup (see tweets below).   

The Warriors are still the third seed in the Western Conference at 45-22 in 67 games, but they have struggled in his absence.  

While they have won two straight games, they are still just 3-7 in their last ten games overall. 

As for the Bucks, they come into the game as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-25 record. 

