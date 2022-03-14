Skip to main content
Draymond Green's Status For Wizards-Warriors Game

Draymond Green will make his return to the lineup in Monday's game between the Washington Wizards and Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Washington Wizards in San Francisco on Monday night, and for the game they will have one of their best players back in the lineup for the first time since January.  

Draymond Green will be back for the game, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the twitter account of C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle.  

The Warriors come into the night as the third seed in the Western Conference with an impressive 46-22 record in 68 games.  

However, even though they are on a three-game winning streak, they are just 3-7 in their last ten games overall. 

They are one of the best teams at home this season with a 28-7 record in 35 games. 

