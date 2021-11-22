Draymond Green's Injury Status For Raptors-Warriors Game

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night in California.

Green missed their last game against the Pistons in Detroit on Friday, but he is not on the injury report for Sunday's game.

The status of Green for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Green and the Warriors are off to a fantastic 14-2 start in their first 16 games.

The record is the best in the entire NBA.

After making the NBA Finals for five straight seasons, they have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

This season they look like they will once again be a contender.

As for the Raptors, they come into the game with an 8-9 record.

More on the Toronto Raptors can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball