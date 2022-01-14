Draymond Green's Status For Warriors-Bucks Game

The Golden State Warriors are in Wisconsin to take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, and for the game they will be without one of their most important players.

Draymond Green has been ruled out for the game due to a calf injury (see tweet below from RotoWire).

The Warriors come into the game with a 30-10 record in 40 games, and are the second seed in the Western Conference.

They have been going back and forth in the standings with the Phoenix Suns, who are currently the first seed in the conference.

After missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, they are back to being one of the elite teams in basketball.

As for the Bucks, they are 26-17, and currently the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

