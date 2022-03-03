Eric Gordon's Injury Status For Rockets-Jazz Game

Eric Gordon has been ruled out for Wednesday's game between the Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets.

The Houston Rockets are hosting the Utah Jazz in Texas on Wednesday evening, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.

Former Indiana Hoosiers star Eric Gordon has been ruled out due to rest, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Gordon was on many of the talented Rockets teams over the last few years, but since trading James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets last season, the franchise is in a complete rebuilding mode.

Right now, they are the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 15-46 record on the season.

They are currently on a 10-game losing streak, and just 8-20 in games at home.

