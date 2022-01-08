Skip to main content
Evan Fournier's Injury Status For Knicks-Celtics Game

Evan Fournier is listed as questionable for the game between the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics on Saturday night.

The New York Knicks and Boston Celtics are playing each other on Saturday night, which will be the second straight matchup between the two teams.   

The Knicks won the game on Thursday night 108-105 on a buzzer beater from RJ Barrett. 

Evan Fournier also exploded for 41 points and eight rebounds on 10/14 shooting from the three-point range against his former team.

For Saturday's game in Boston, Fournier is listed as questionable due to a thigh injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Knicks are 19-20 on the season in 39 games, and currently the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

As for the Celtics, they are 18-21 in 39 games, and the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference. 

