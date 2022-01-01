Evan Fournier's Status For Knicks-Thunder Game

The New York Knicks are in Oklahoma to play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, and for the game they will have one of their best players back in the starting lineup.

Evan Fournier, who was on the injury report with a sore right ankle is available and will start in the game.

The announcement from the Knicks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from their PR's Twitter account.

The Knicks come into the game with a 17-18 record in 35 games this season. They had began the season 5-1, but have fallen off since their great start.

However, they are back on the rise wining three games in a row, and have gone a respectable 5-5 in their last ten games.

Meanwhile, the Thunder are 12-22.

