Evan Fournier's Injury Status For Spurs-Knicks Game

The New York Knicks are hosting the San Antonio Spurs in New York City at Madison Square Garden on Monday night.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players, because Evan Fournier is listed as questionable for the game due to a thigh injury.

The status of Fournier can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Fournier missed the team's last game agains the Boston Celtics, which they lost 99-75 on Saturday night.

The Knicks come into Monday night with a 19-21 record in 40 games, and are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, they are 6-4 in their last ten games.

As for the Spurs, they are 15-24 in 39 games, and are the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

Related stories on NBA basketball