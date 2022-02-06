De'Aaron Fox And Marvin Bagley's Status For Thunder-Kings Game

Final Update: De'Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley have both been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder in California on Saturday night, but for the game they could be without two of their best players.

De'Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley are both game-time decisions, and their status can be seen in the tweet embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Bagley has missed the team's last three games, while Fox has been out of the lineup for the last seven games.

The Kings have struggled this season as they are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 19-35 record in the 54 games that they have played.

They are just 2-8 in their last ten games.

The franchise has not been to the postseason since the 2006 season, which is currently the longest drought in the entire NBA.

