De'Aaron Fox's Status For Kings-Hawks Game

Final Update: De'Aaron Fox has been ruled out.

Update: De'Aaron Fox is a game-time decision for the game between the Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks.

The Sacramento Kings are in Georgia to take on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Wednesday night, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.

Starting point guard De'Aaron Fox is listed as questionable with an ankle injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Fox has missed the last two games against the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.

The Kings lost both of those games, and the loss to the Celtics came on Tuesday night, so they are playing the second end of a back-to-back.

Coming into the game, they are 18-31 in 49 games, and the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

They are just 2-8 in their last ten games of the season.

Related stories on NBA basketball