FINAL UPDATE: Seth Curry's Status For Nets-Magic Game

Seth Curry is questionable for Tuesday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic.

Final Update: Seth Curry has been ruled out for the game.       

Update: Seth Curry is a game-time decision. 

The Brooklyn Nets will be in Florida to take on the Orlando Magic on Tuesday evening, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.  

Seth Curry is listed as questionable due to an ankle injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.    

Curry began his season with the Philadelphia 76ers, but was included in the James Harden-Ben Simmons blockbuster deal last month.    

In 11 games with the Nets he is averaging 15.8 points per game on over 45% shooting from the three-point range.   

The Nets come into the game as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 35-33 record in 68 games.    

Injuries

Seth Curry's Status For Nets-Magic Game

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
News

Here's What Klay Thompson Said After The Warriors Beat The Wizards

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Beat The Wizards

By Ben Stinar12 minutes ago
Injuries

Ben Simmons' Status For Nets-Magic Game

By Ben Stinar18 minutes ago
News

Former Bulls Star Reportedly Signing With Trail Blazers

By Ben Stinar29 minutes ago
Injuries

Grizzlies And Pacers Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar30 minutes ago
News

Here's What Devin Booker Said After The Suns Big Win

By Ben Stinar30 minutes ago
Injuries

Pistons And Heat's Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar31 minutes ago
Injuries

Ja Morant's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Pacers Game

By Ben Stinar32 minutes ago