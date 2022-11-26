Skip to main content

Fred VanVleet's Final Injury Status For Mavs-Raptors Game

Fred VanVleet is available for Saturday's game between the Dallas Mavericks and Toronto Raptors.
The Toronto Raptors are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Canada on Saturday night, and for the game, they will have their All-Star point guard in the lineup.

Fred VanVleet has been upgraded to available for the contest (he had been on the injury report due to an illness).

Underdog NBA: "Fred VanVleet (illness) will play Saturday."

The NBA Champion is averaging 18.5 points and 6.8 assists per contest in his first 12 games and is one of the most critical players on the team. 

He's also been excellent on defense averaging 1.9 steals per contest. 

Unfortunately, he did not play in their last game on Nov. 23 against the Brooklyn Nets (they lost 112-98). 

The Raptors come into the night with a 9-9 record, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They have gone cold over their last ten games (4-6) and are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

However, they are an impressive 6-2 in the eight games they have hosted at home in Canada. 

Meanwhile, the Mavs are also in the middle of a two-game losing streak and are 5-5 in their last ten games.

They are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 9-8 record but are only 2.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns, who are the first seed. 

On the road has been the team's biggest struggle, as they are an abysmal 1-5 in the six games they have played outside of Dallas. 

Therefore, facing off with a Raptors team that is elite at home could make for a tough challenge. 

