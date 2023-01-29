Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Pelicans-Bucks Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report for Sunday's game.

On Sunday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans in Wisconsin.

For the game, their best player Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report.

That said, he is listed as probable, so he will more than likely be in the starting lineup.

The two-time MVP had missed five games in a row due to a knee injury but has played in each of the last three games.

Underdog NBA: "Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) listed probable for Sunday."

Antetokounmpo is in the middle of an outstanding season with averages of 31.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest in 38 games (while shooting 52.7% from the field).

On Friday night, the Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers 141-131 (in Indianapolis), and the NBA Champion forward was brilliant.

In just 34 minutes of playing time, he had 41 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block.

The Bucks are now in the middle of a three-game winning streak and are 7-3 in their last ten games.

Overall, they are 32-17 in 49 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks are a half-game behind the Philadelphia 76ers for the second seed and 2.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for the first seed.

At home, they have a 19-5 record in the 24 games they have hosted in Wisconsin.

As for the Pelicans (26-23), they will be on the second night of a back-to-back (they are hosting the Washington Wizards on Saturday in Louisiana).