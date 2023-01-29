Giannis Antetokounmpo's Current Injury Status For Pelicans-Bucks Game

On Sunday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans in Wisconsin.

For the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report, and he remains listed as probable (as of 10:30 Eastern Time).

The two-time MVP missed five games in a row with a knee injury but then returned and played in each of the last three games.

On Friday night, the Bucks beat the Pacers 141-131 (on the road), and Antetokounmpo had 41 points and 12 rebounds in just 34 minutes of playing time.

The Bucks come into the night with a 32-17 record, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 3.0 games behind the Boston Celtics for the first seed (and a half-game behind the Philadelphia 76ers for the second seed).

Over the last ten games, the Bucks are 7-3, and they are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

At home, the Bucks are 19-5 in 24 games hosted in Wisconsin.

As for the Pelicans, they will be on the second night of a back-to-back after losing 113-103 (at home) to the Washington Wizards on Saturday.

They are tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

Through 50 games, the Pelicans are 26-24, but they are in the middle of a slump.

Right now, they are on a seven-game losing streak and have gone just 2-8 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Pelicans are 9-15 in 24 games away from Louisiana.