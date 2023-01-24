Warriors Give An Update On James Wiseman On Tuesday

On Tuesday, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave an update on when James Wiseman could be returning from his ankle injury.

Still hovering around .500 on the season nearing the trade deadline, the Golden State Warriors are running out of time to possibly solidify a spot near the top of the Western Conference standings.

Things have not been great for the Warriors in recent weeks, as they have lost six of their last nine games, but they are finally healthy again and they could be getting James Wiseman back very soon as well.

Wiseman has not played since December 28 due to an ankle injury and on Tuesday, head coach Steve Kerr gave an update on the status of the team’s young center.

According to Kerr, Wiseman did practice with the team on Tuesday and was moving well even though the team did not scrimmage.

As far as when he will return, it seems very likely that James Wiseman will play in Golden State’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, as The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reported that Wiseman is “probable” for this game.

Wiseman, 21, has struggled to find consistent minutes on the floor when healthy for the Warriors this season due to his lack of development.

The Warriors did send him down to the G League earlier this season in order for him to work on his game more and see more time on the floor, an approach that worked for the organization two seasons ago with Jordan Poole.

Getting steady production from the frontcourt outside of Draymond Green and Kevon Looney has been a problem for the Warriors all season long, which is why getting James Wiseman back on the floor could be highly beneficial to this team.

It will also be interesting to see if Wiseman is involved in trade talks around the league ahead of the trade deadline on February 9.

Golden State does not appear to be willing to give up on their young core just yet, but Wiseman is a player they could absolutely look to move in order to add value, especially since he has one more year left on his rookie contract past this season.

