Skip to main content

Heat And Hawks Injury Reports

The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks are facing off in Georgia.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks are facing off in Georgia at State Farm Arena on Sunday night. 

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).  

The Heat will be without Jimmy Butler, Victor Oladipo, Orlando Robinson and Omer Yurtseven.  

Dewayne Dedmon, Gave Vincent, Duncan Robinson and Nikola Jovic are all listed as questionable. 

Meanwhile, Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, Max Strus and Jamal Cain are probable.

The Hawks will be without Bogdan Bogdanovic and Tyrese Martin, while Clint Capela is listed as questionable (he will be a game-time decision)

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

Coming into the afternoon, the Heat have won two games in a row (both over the Washington Wizards at home). 

They are 9-11 in their first 20 games, which has them tied with the Brooklyn Nets for the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

On the road, they have been horrible, with a 1-7 record in the eight games they have played outside of Miami. 

This will be the sixth game in a row they have played without their best player Jimmy Butler. 

The Hawks enter the day as the fifth seed in the east with an 11-8 record in their first 19 games. 

They have been a tough team to beat on their home floor, as they are 7-3 in ten games at State Farm Arena. 

Capela missed Friday's game against the Houston Rockets (which they lost 128-122 in Texas). 

He is averaging 11.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per contest. 

All-Star point guard Trae Young leads the team with 28.6 points and 9.1 assists per contest.  

More on the Miami Heat can be read here

More on the Atlanta Hawks can be read here 

USATSI_19290024_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Heat And Hawks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19400408_168388303_lowres
News

Andrew Wiggins' Dunk Over Rudy Gobert Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18149418_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Mavs And Bucks Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18291254_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Wizards And Celtics Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19459892_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies And Knicks Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19304481_168388303_lowres (1)
Injuries

Heat And Hawks Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19504470_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors And Timberwolves Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19454317_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Trail Blazers And Nets Final Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_13855204_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Markelle Fultz's Injury Status For 76ers-Magic Game

By Ben Stinar