Heat And Hawks Injury Reports

The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks are facing off in Georgia at State Farm Arena on Sunday night.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).

The Heat will be without Jimmy Butler, Victor Oladipo, Orlando Robinson and Omer Yurtseven.

Dewayne Dedmon, Gave Vincent, Duncan Robinson and Nikola Jovic are all listed as questionable.

Meanwhile, Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, Max Strus and Jamal Cain are probable.

The Hawks will be without Bogdan Bogdanovic and Tyrese Martin, while Clint Capela is listed as questionable (he will be a game-time decision).

NBA's official injury report

Coming into the afternoon, the Heat have won two games in a row (both over the Washington Wizards at home).

They are 9-11 in their first 20 games, which has them tied with the Brooklyn Nets for the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

On the road, they have been horrible, with a 1-7 record in the eight games they have played outside of Miami.

This will be the sixth game in a row they have played without their best player Jimmy Butler.

The Hawks enter the day as the fifth seed in the east with an 11-8 record in their first 19 games.

They have been a tough team to beat on their home floor, as they are 7-3 in ten games at State Farm Arena.

Capela missed Friday's game against the Houston Rockets (which they lost 128-122 in Texas).

He is averaging 11.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per contest.

All-Star point guard Trae Young leads the team with 28.6 points and 9.1 assists per contest.