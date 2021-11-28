Skip to main content
    November 28, 2021
    Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted After Getting Injured In The Grizzlies Loss On Friday
    Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted After Getting Injured In The Grizzlies Loss On Friday

    Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzles sent out five tweets on Friday night after getting injured.
    Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzles sent out five tweets on Friday night after getting injured.

    Ja Morant suffered a knee injury during the Memphis Grizzlies 132-100 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night in Memphis. 

    The clip of what happened can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report. 

    After the game, the star point guard sent out five tweets and his posts can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    The injury is being called a left knee sprain, and the announcement from Grizzlies PR can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from their Twitter account. 

    The Grizzlies made the postseason last year as a young team, but have a 9-10 record to start the year this season. 

    However, Morant had been off to a sensational start to the season with averages of 24.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game. 

