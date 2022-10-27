Skip to main content
Rockets And Jazz Injury Reports

The Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz have announced their injury reports for Wednesday’s game.
On Wednesday night, the Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz are facing off in Salt Lake City, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports. 

The Rockets will be without TyTy Washington Jr., Alperen Sengun, Bruno Fernando and Darius Days. 

Meanwhile, the Jazz are without Micah Potter, Johnny Juzang and Udoka Azubuike.  

NBA's official injury report 

Ja'Sean Tate has been upgraded to available. 

The Rockets come into the night with a 1-3 record in their first four games. 

They beat the Jazz in their last game (in Houston), and their three losses came against the Atlanta Hawks, Memphis Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks. 

Last season, they were the worst team in the NBA, but they do have solid young talent on the roster.

Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr. and Jabari Smith Jr. are all players who have serious potential. 

As for the Jazz, they are one of the biggest surprises to start the new season with a 3-1 record in their first four games. 

Over the offseason, they traded away All-Stars Rudy Gobert (to the Minnesota Timberwolves) and Donovan Mitchell (to the Cleveland Cavaliers). 

Yet, they have beaten the Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Timberwolves. 

Last season, they lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs (in six games). 

However, their roster looks a lot different right now. 

The Jazz have been led by Lauri Markkanen, who is averaging 21.5 points per contest, while the Rockets have been led by Jalen Green, who is averaging 24.0 points per contest. 

USATSI_19193102_168388303_lowres
Injuries

By Ben Stinar
