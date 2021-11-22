Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Huge Injury News About A Denver Nuggets Star Who Could Potentially Be Out For The Season
    According to Mike Singer of the Denver Post, Michael Porter Jr. has a nerve issue in his back that could potentially end his season.
    According to Mike Singer of the Denver Post, the Denver Nuggets could potentially be without Michael Porter Jr. for the rest of the season. 

    The article from Singer can be read here, and his tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below. 

    Porter Jr. is averaging 9.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in nine games. 

    He's 23-years-old and was the 13th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. 

    The Nuggets are 9-8 in their first 17 games of the season after getting blown out by the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, and have had several key players in and out of the lineup. 

    Last season they made the second round of the NBA Playoffs, but were swept by the Suns. 

    They have had plenty of good regular seasons, so their season will be defined by how they do in the playoffs. 

