Huge News About Jerami Grant Before The Pistons Host The Nets

The Detroit Pistons have announced that Jerami Grant has a UCL ligament sprain in his thumb, and will be reevaluated in six weeks.

The announcement from the Pistons on Sunday before they host the Brooklyn Nets can be seen in two tweets that are embedded below from the team.

The injury occurred in their loss to the New Orleans Pelicans in Louisiana on Friday.

Going into the game against the Nets they have a 4-21 record in their first 25 games of the season, and are clearly in a rebuilding mode after having the number one overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft (they selected Cade Cunningham).

Grant was averaging 20.1 points per game this season in 24 games.

As for the Nets, they are the top team in the east with an 18-8 record.

Related stories on NBA basketball