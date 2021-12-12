Huge News About Jerami Grant Before The Pistons Host The Nets

Publish date:
Huge News About Jerami Grant Announced By The Pistons Before They Host The Nets
The Detroit Pistons announced an injury update on Jerami Grant before they play the Brooklyn Nets.
The Detroit Pistons have announced that Jerami Grant has a UCL ligament sprain in his thumb, and will be reevaluated in six weeks.
The announcement from the Pistons on Sunday before they host the Brooklyn Nets can be seen in two tweets that are embedded below from the team.
The injury occurred in their loss to the New Orleans Pelicans in Louisiana on Friday.
Going into the game against the Nets they have a 4-21 record in their first 25 games of the season, and are clearly in a rebuilding mode after having the number one overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft (they selected Cade Cunningham).
Grant was averaging 20.1 points per game this season in 24 games.
As for the Nets, they are the top team in the east with an 18-8 record.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.