Here's What Immanuel Quickley Tweeted After The Knicks Beat The Heat
Immanuel Quickley sent out a tweet after the New York Knicks beat the Miami Heat.
The New York Knicks defeated the Miami Heat in Florida on Friday evening 111-103, and after the game Immanuel Quickley sent out a tweet.
The post from Quickley can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
The Knicks improved to 32-42 in the 74 games that they have played in so far this season, and are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.
However, they are still 5.0 games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the tenth seed, which is the final spot in the play-in tournament.
Quickley went off for 23 points in the win over the Heat.
