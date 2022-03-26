Skip to main content
Here's What Immanuel Quickley Tweeted After The Knicks Beat The Heat

Here's What Immanuel Quickley Tweeted After The Knicks Beat The Heat

Immanuel Quickley sent out a tweet after the New York Knicks beat the Miami Heat.

Immanuel Quickley sent out a tweet after the New York Knicks beat the Miami Heat.

The New York Knicks defeated the Miami Heat in Florida on Friday evening 111-103, and after the game Immanuel Quickley sent out a tweet.         

The post from Quickley can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.   

The Knicks improved to 32-42 in the 74 games that they have played in so far this season, and are in the middle of a two-game winning streak. 

However, they are still 5.0 games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the tenth seed, which is the final spot in the play-in tournament. 

Quickley went off for 23 points in the win over the Heat. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_15935794_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Here's What Immanuel Quickley Tweeted After The Knicks Beat The Heat

By Ben Stinar36 seconds ago
USATSI_17967348_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Lost To The Hawks

By Ben Stinar26 minutes ago
USATSI_17966510_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Patrick Beverley's Tweet To Luka Doncic After The Timberwolves Beat The Mavs

By Ben Stinar57 minutes ago
USATSI_17630095_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Malik Beasley's Status In Mavs-Timberwolves Game

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17448888_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Tweeted During The Warriors-Hawks Game

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_16999292_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Final Injury Reports For Knicks And Heat

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17063209_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks And Heat's Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_15355731_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Karl-Anthony Towns' Final Playing Status Against The Mavs

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17886658_168388303_lowres
News

Timberwolves Final Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against The Mavericks

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago