Ja Morant's Current Status For Grizzlies-Jazz Game

Ja Morant still remains questionable (as of 10:30 Eastern Time) for Saturday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz.
The Memphis Grizzlies are in Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz on Saturday evening.

As of of the most recent injury report (Non-Covid Illness) , All-Star guard Ja Morant still remains listed as doubtful. 

Morant is off to a fantastic start to the new season averaging 32.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest. 

In a win over the Houston Rockets, he had 49 points and eight assists. 

The former second overall pick has turned himself into one of the best players in the entire NBA, and the Grizzlies are currently 4-1 in their first five contests of the season. 

