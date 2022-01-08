Ja Morant's Official Injury Status For Grizzlies-Clippers Game

The Memphis Grizzlies are in Los Angeles, California, to play the Clippers on Saturday afternoon, and for the game they will be without their best player.

Ja Morant has been ruled out for the game due to thigh soreness, and his status can be seen in the injury report that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Grizzlies PR.

Morant is one of six players that will miss the game for the Grizzlies on Saturday.

The Grizzlies come into the game as the fourth seed in the Western Conference, and are a very impressive 26-14 games in 40 games this season.

They made their way to playoffs last season, but lost in the first round to the Utah Jazz.

As for the Clippers, they come into the game with a 19-20 record, and are the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

