Ja Morant's Status For Monday's Grizzlies-Jazz Game

On Monday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies will once again be in Salt Lake City to face off with the Utah Jazz.

For the game, they could be without their best player.

All-Star point guard Ja Morant is listed as questionable (illness) as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Ja Morant (illness) questionable for Monday."

Morant missed Saturday's game between the two teams, and the Jazz won by a score of 124-123.

Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks combined for 62 points, but Malik Beasley drilled a three-pointer to give the Jazz a four-point lead with 22.5 seconds remaining.

The Jazz had been expected to be one of the worst teams in the NBA this season after trading away All-Stars Rudy Gobert (to the Minnesota Timberwolves) and Donovan Mitchell (to the Cleveland Cavaliers).

However, they are off to a 5-2 start in their first seven games of the season.

They have shown they will not be an easy matchup for opposing teams.

Lauri Markkanen is off to a stellar start averaging 21.0 points and 9.4 rebounds per contest.

The Grizzlies come into Monday night with a 4-2 record in their first six games of the season, and they have very high expectations after last season.

They are coming off having the second-best record in the entire NBA, and Morant has turned himself into a superstar.

The former second-overall pick is averaging 32.6 points and 6.8 assists per contest to start the new season, and he had 49 points in a recent win over the Houston Rockets.