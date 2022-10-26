Jaden Ivey's Status For Hawks-Pistons Game

The Detroit Pistons are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in Michigan on Wednesday evening, but for the game they will be without their star rookie.

Jaden Ivey has been ruled out for the game due to an illness as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Jaden Ivey (illness) ruled out Wednesday."

Ivey was the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft this past summer out of Purdue.

Through his first four games in the NBA, he is averaging 16.0 points and 5.5 assists per contest.

In 2021, the Pistons drafted Cade Cunningham out of Oklahoma State with the first overall pick, so they have a lot of potential in their backcourt.

The Pistons come into the night with a 1-3 record.

They won their first game of the season against the Orlando Magic, but have lost three games in a row against the New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards.

Bojan Bogdanovic has led the team in scoring averaging a very solid 20.8 points per contest.

The veteran sharpshooter was acquired from the Utah Jazz right before the season.

As for the Hawks, they enter the game with a 2-1 record in their first three contests.

They won their first two games over the Magic and Houston Rockets, but lost their most recent game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Last season, they lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Miami Heat, while the Pistons were the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference and missed the postseason.