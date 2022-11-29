Skip to main content

Jaden Ivey's Status For Knicks-Pistons Game

Jaden Ivey is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons.
On Tuesday evening, the Detroit Pistons are hosting the New York Knicks in Michigan.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Jaden Ivey is listed as questionable. 

Underdog NBA: "Jaden Ivey (knee) listed questionable for Tuesday."

Ivey was the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and has been off to a solid start to his pro-career. 

He is averaging 16.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in 19 games.  

However, the former Purdue star has missed the last two games. 

The Pistons will need him on Tuesday night because they are struggling in a big way. 

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and 2-8 in their last ten games. 

The two teams have played each other twice already, and the Knicks won both games (in New York City).  

At home, the Pistons have a 3-6 record in the nine games they have hosted in Michigan.

As for the Knicks, they are also in the middle of a two-game losing streak and 4-6 in their last ten games.

They come into the night with a 9-11 record in their first 20 games, which has them tied with the Chicago Bulls for the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference. 

On the road, they are 5-6 in the 11 games they have played away from Madison Square Garden.

Both teams missed the NBA Playoffs in 2022 (the Knicks were the 11th seed, while the Pistons were the 14th seed).

