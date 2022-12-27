Jalen Brunson's Injury Status For Knicks-Mavs Game

Jalen Brunson is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks.

On Tuesday evening, the New York Knicks will be in Texas to face off with the Dallas Mavericks.

For the game, they could be without their starting point guard, as Jalen Brunson has been listed as questionable due to a hip injury.

Underdog NBA: "Jalen Brunson (hip) questionable for Tuesday."

Brunson spent the first four seasons of his career with the Mavs, before signing with the Knicks over the offseason.

Therefore, (if he plays) this would be the first time he has played the Mavs as a visitor (the Knicks beat the Mavs 108-85 in New York earlier this month).

In 34 games with the Knicks, the former Villanova star is averaging 20.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.

He is also shooting 46.0% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range.

The Knicks come into the night as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-16 record in 34 games.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games, but in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

On the road, the Knicks are 10-6 in 16 games away from Madison Square Garden.

Meanwhile, the Mavs come into the matchup with an 18-16 record in 34 games.

They are tied with the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

Right now, the Mavs are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and 5-5 in their last ten games.

At home, they have been fantastic going 13-5 in 18 games hosted in Dallas, Texas.