Jalen Green's Injury Status For Rockets-Pistons Game

Jalen Green has been ruled out for Saturday's game.

On Saturday night, the Detroit Pistons are hosting the Houston Rockets in Michigan.

However, the Rockets will be without one of their best players for the contest, as Jalen Green has been ruled out due to a calf injury.

The former second-overall pick is in the middle of a solid season with averages of 21.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest.

While the Rockets have not been a good team, they could have a bright future with Green and the other young players on their roster.

Right now, they are the worst team (15th seed) in the Western Conference, with an 11-38 record in 49 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and 1-9 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Rockets have gone 4-21 in the 25 games they have played away from Houston, Texas.

Meanwhile, the Pistons are also having a bad season (and in rebuilding mode), as they come into night with a 13-37 record in 50 games.

They are the worst team (15th seed) in the Eastern Conference and are 3-7 in their last ten games.

However, the Pistons are coming off a 130-122 win over the Brooklyn Nets (on the road) at Barclays Center on Thursday night.

At home, they are 6-18 in the 24 games they have hosted in Michigan.

Just like the Rockets, they have young talent on the roster that could make them a playoff team in the future.