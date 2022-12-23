Jamal Murray's Status For Trail Blazers-Nuggets Game

Jamal Murray is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets.

On Friday night, the Denver Nuggets are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in Colorado.

For the game, they could be without their starting point guard, as Jamal Murray is listed as questionable.

Underdog NBA: "Jamal Murray (injury management) questionable for Friday."

Murray's missed Tuesday’s 105-91 win over the Memphis Grizzlies at home in Colorado.

After missing the entire 2021-22 season, he has played well this year.

In 25 games, the former seventh-overall pick has averages of 17.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest.

The Nuggets come into the night tied with the Grizzlies for the first seed in the Western Conference.