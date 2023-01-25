James Wiseman's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Warriors Game

James Wiseman is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game.

On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco, California.

For the game, former second-overall pick James Wiseman is listed as questionable on the injury report.

Underdog NBA: "Status alert: James Wiseman (ankle) questionable for Wednesday."

Wiseman has played in 19 games this season and has averages of 6.8 points and 3.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 60.9% from the field.

The 21-year-old has had a slow start to his NBA career and has also spent time in the G League this season.

That said, at his age, he has plenty of time to develop into a dominant center.

Last season, the Warriors won their fourth NBA Championship in eight seasons, but Wiseman was injured for the entire season.

The Warriors come into Wednesday’s game with a 23-24 record in 47 games, which has them tied for the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games but an outstanding 17-6 in the 23 games they have hosted at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

During the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the Warriors beat the Grizzlies in the second round (in six games).

Right now, the Grizzlies are the second seed in the west with a 31-16 record in 47 games.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 7-3, but they are also in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

On the road, the Grizzlies have gone 11-13 in the 24 games they have played away from Memphis.