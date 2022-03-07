Jarrett Allen's Status In Raptors-Cavs Game

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Toronto Raptors in Ohio on Sunday night, and during the game Jarrett Allen injured his quad, and he will not return.

The status of Allen can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Allen made the first All-Star Game of his career last month, and the Cavs have been having a fantastic season so far.

The franchise has not been to the playoffs since 2018, but this year they are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-27 record in the 63 games that they have played so far this season.

Allen was a first-round pick out of Texas in 2017 by the Brooklyn Nets, and was traded to the Cavs last season.

Related stories on NBA basketball