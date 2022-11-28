Jaylen Brown's Injury Status For Hornets-Celtics Game

On Monday night, the Boston Celtics are hosting the Charlotte Hornets in Massachusetts.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players as 2020 NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown is on the injury report (neck).

Underdog NBA: "Jaylen Brown (neck) questionable Monday."

On Sunday night, Brown had 36 points, five rebounds and two assists on 13/23 shooting from the field.

The Celtics beat the Washington Wizards (at home) 130-121.

With the victory, they improved to 16-4 in their first 20 games of the season (and they are in the middle of a three-game winning streak).

At home, they are a very impressive 9-1 in the ten games they have hosted in Massachusetts.

After making the NBA Finals last season, the Celtics once again look like they will be a contender to make the 2023 Finals.

They are the best team in the NBA and the first seed in the east.

Brown is averaging 26.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest on 50.7% shooting from the field.

He helps make up one of the best duos in the entire league with All-Star Jayson Tatum.

As for the Hornets, they started out the season with a 3-3 record but have gone 3-11 over their last 14 gamers.

They are 6-14 in their first 20 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the east (they have won two games in a row).

On the road, they have a 3-8 record in the 11 games they have played outside of North Carolina.