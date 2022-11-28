Skip to main content

Jaylen Brown's Injury Status For Hornets-Celtics Game

Jaylen Brown is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Monday night, the Boston Celtics are hosting the Charlotte Hornets in Massachusetts.  

For the game, they could be without one of their best players as 2020 NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown is on the injury report (neck).  

Underdog NBA: "Jaylen Brown (neck) questionable Monday."

On Sunday night, Brown had 36 points, five rebounds and two assists on 13/23 shooting from the field.  

The Celtics beat the Washington Wizards (at home) 130-121.  

With the victory, they improved to 16-4 in their first 20 games of the season (and they are in the middle of a three-game winning streak).  

At home, they are a very impressive 9-1 in the ten games they have hosted in Massachusetts.  

After making the NBA Finals last season, the Celtics once again look like they will be a contender to make the 2023 Finals. 

They are the best team in the NBA and the first seed in the east. 

Brown is averaging 26.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest on 50.7% shooting from the field. 

He helps make up one of the best duos in the entire league with All-Star Jayson Tatum. 

As for the Hornets, they started out the season with a 3-3 record but have gone 3-11 over their last 14 gamers. 

They are 6-14 in their first 20 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the east (they have won two games in a row).

On the road, they have a 3-8 record in the 11 games they have played outside of North Carolina. 

More on the Boston Celtics can be read here 

USATSI_18425601_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jaylen Brown's Injury Status For Hornets-Celtics Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17112884_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Chris Paul's Injury Status For Suns-Kings Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16227135_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Joel Embiid's Injury Status For Hawks-76ers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19441821_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Magic

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19517664_168388303_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Viral Tweet After The Bucks Beat The Mavs

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19192333_168388303_lowres
Injuries

LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Hornets-Celtics Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19396152_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans-Thunder Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17827358_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs Injury Report Against The Raptors

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_12602815_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pascal Siakam's Injury Status For Cavs-Raptors Game

By Ben Stinar