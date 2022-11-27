Skip to main content

Jayson Tatum's Injury Status For Wizards-Celtics Game

Jayson Tatum is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Washington Wizards in Massachusetts on Sunday night.

For the game, they will be without their best player, as three-time NBA All-Star Jayson Tatum has been ruled out due to a left ankle sprain.

The former Duke star has been sensational to start the 2022-23 season with averages of 30.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per contest on 47.7% shooting from the field. 

The Celtics are also the best team in the NBA, with a 15-4 record in their first 19 games. 

They are 9-1 in their last ten games and had been on a nine-game winning streak before losing to the Chicago Bulls last week.

At home, they are 8-1 in the nine games they have hosted in Massachusetts.

Tatum is only 24 years old and is coming off a season where he led the Celtics to the NBA Finals. 

Once again, they look like a team who will be competing for an NBA Championship. 

The duo of Tatum and Jaylen Brown is one of the best in the entire NBA, and they are coming off a game where they combined for 55 points and blew out the Sacramento Kings (122-104) on Friday night. 

Meanwhile, the Wizards have been off to a solid start to the season, with a 10-9 record in their first 19 games.

They are tied with the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors for the sixth seed in the east and are 6-4 in their last ten games. 

On the road, they are 3-5 in the eight games they have played outside of Washington, D.C. 

More on the Boston Celtics can be read here 

USATSI_13855204_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Markelle Fultz's Injury Status For 76ers-Magic Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_5031940_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Magic Johnson's Viral Tweet About Russell Westbrook And LeBron James

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17803807_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jayson Tatum's Injury Status For Wizards-Celtics Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19462034_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jalen Brunson's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Knicks Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17631214_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Mavs-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_13678908_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Paul George's Injury Status For Pacers-Clippers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19502706_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors And Timberwolves Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18149690_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Trail Blazers And Nets Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18306082_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jimmy Butler's Injury Status For Heat-Hawks Game

By Ben Stinar