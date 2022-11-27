Jayson Tatum's Injury Status For Wizards-Celtics Game

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Washington Wizards in Massachusetts on Sunday night.

For the game, they will be without their best player, as three-time NBA All-Star Jayson Tatum has been ruled out due to a left ankle sprain.

The former Duke star has been sensational to start the 2022-23 season with averages of 30.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per contest on 47.7% shooting from the field.

The Celtics are also the best team in the NBA, with a 15-4 record in their first 19 games.

They are 9-1 in their last ten games and had been on a nine-game winning streak before losing to the Chicago Bulls last week.

At home, they are 8-1 in the nine games they have hosted in Massachusetts.

Tatum is only 24 years old and is coming off a season where he led the Celtics to the NBA Finals.

Once again, they look like a team who will be competing for an NBA Championship.

The duo of Tatum and Jaylen Brown is one of the best in the entire NBA, and they are coming off a game where they combined for 55 points and blew out the Sacramento Kings (122-104) on Friday night.

Meanwhile, the Wizards have been off to a solid start to the season, with a 10-9 record in their first 19 games.

They are tied with the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors for the sixth seed in the east and are 6-4 in their last ten games.

On the road, they are 3-5 in the eight games they have played outside of Washington, D.C.

