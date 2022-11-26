Skip to main content

Jazz And Warriors Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.
On Friday evening, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Utah Jazz in San Francisco, California. 

For the game, the two teams have finalized their starting lineups and injury reports.   

The Warriors have ruled out Andre Iguodala, who has yet to play in a game this season.

Meanwhile, the Jazz will be without Leandro Bolmaro, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay, Micah Potter and Jonny Juzang. 

NBA's official injury report 

The starting lineups for both teams has been relayed by Underdog NBA. 

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Jazz will start Sexton, Clarkson, Markkanen, Vanderbilt, Olynyk on Friday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Warriors will start Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Draymond Green, Looney on Friday."

The Jazz come into the game as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 12-8 record in their first 20 games.  

On the road, they are 6-6 in 12 games away from Salt Lake City. 

While the Jazz are in the middle of a two-game losing streak, they have been a pleasant surprise to start the 2022-23 season.

After trading All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert over the offseason, the team did not have high expectations coming into the year. 

Yet, right now, they look like they can be a playoff team.

As for the Warriors, they are 9-10 in their first 19 games. 

At home, they have been unbelievable, with an 8-1 record in nine games at the Chase Center. 

The problems for the defending NBA Champions have come on the road, where they have a 1-9 record in ten games. 

Currently, they are the 11th seed in the west. 

Injuries

