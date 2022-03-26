Jimmy Butler's Final Status For Nets Game

Jimmy Butler's Final Status For Nets-Heat Game
Jimmy Butler has been upgraded to available for Saturday's game between the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets.
The Brooklyn Nets are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat on Saturday evening, and for the game they will have to face off against the Heat's best player Jimmy Butler.
Butler had been on the injury report as questionable due to an ankle injury, but he has now been upgraded to available for the game, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of underdog NBA.
The Nets come into the game as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Heat come into the game as the first seed in the east.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.