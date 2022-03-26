Jimmy Butler's Final Status For Nets Game

Skip to main content
Jimmy Butler's Final Status For Nets-Heat Game

Jimmy Butler has been upgraded to available for Saturday's game between the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat on Saturday evening, and for the game they will have to face off against the Heat's best player Jimmy Butler.  

Butler had been on the injury report as questionable due to an ankle injury, but he has now been upgraded to available for the game, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of underdog NBA.  

The Nets come into the game as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Heat come into the game as the first seed in the east.     

