Joe Ingles Status For Jazz-Suns Game

The Utah Jazz are in Arizona to take on the Phoenix Suns, and Joe Ingles has been ruled out for the game.

Ingles is out due to an ankle injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Jazz are playing the second game of a back-to-back after losing to the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco on Sunday night.

Coming into the game, they are one of the best teams in the NBA with a 30-17 record in 47 games played.

They are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference, and just one-game behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the third seed.

As for the Suns, they are the first seed in the west with a 36-9 record.

