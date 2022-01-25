Joe Ingles Status For Jazz-Suns Game

Skip to main content
Joe Ingles has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns.

The Utah Jazz are in Arizona to take on the Phoenix Suns, and Joe Ingles has been ruled out for the game.  

Ingles is out due to an ankle injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Jazz are playing the second game of a back-to-back after losing to the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco on Sunday night.  

Coming into the game, they are one of the best teams in the NBA with a 30-17 record in 47 games played.  

They are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference, and just one-game behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the third seed. 

As for the Suns, they are the first seed in the west with a 36-9 record. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

